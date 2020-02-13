Closings
OSBI finds person of interest in Commerce homicide investigation

by: Austin Hyslip

COMMERCE, Ok. — OSBI has found a person of interest in a Commerce homicide from last week.

Officials were searching for Gabriella Villarreal.

An OSBI spokesperson say they were able to locate her and question her.

Authorities are still seeking the public’s help after a body was found last week in a home off East Highway 69 near Commerce.

They believe the victim was the home owner.

The State Medical Examiner is currently working to identify the victim.

If you have any information, call OSBI at (800) 522-8017.

