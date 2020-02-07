OSBI ASKING FOR PUBLIC’S HELP LOCATING PERSON WANTED FOR QUESTIONING

|
COMMERCE, Okla. – On February 5, 2020, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) to assist with a homicide investigation. An individual, believed to be the homeowner, was discovered deceased in a residence off East Highway 69 near Commerce. The Oklahoma Office of the State Medical Examiner is currently working to positively identify the victim.
OSBI agents have developed several leads and are asking for the public’s help in locating Gabriella Villarreal (also known as Gabby Holmes) for questioning. Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
