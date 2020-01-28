Ortho Four States joins Mercy system

GALENA, Ks. — A longtime orthopedic hospital is joining forces with an even bigger medical system.

It’s Ortho Four States which is now in the process of joining Mercy Joplin.

The deal has been in discussions for years, according to Mercy leaders.

Dr. Tracy Godfrey, Mercy Clinic President, said, “So not just hip and knee, shoulder, extremity, hand, therapy services, imaging services, podiatry.”

All on one campus – at Ortho Four States.

But that operation is now falling under Mercy operations, a deal inked just last weekend.

“This will be filling a void we have had as part of our integrated delivery of care but we truly expect to see it grow as well.”

The operation will eventually be renamed Mercy Specialty Hospital of Southeast Kansas.

But Mercy leaders say patients should expect the same service, everything from treatment to insurance.

“It really should mean nothing – we expect that those patients who have been receiving care out at Ortho Four States will continue to do so and continue to get the great care they always have.”

The transition to Mercy operations will roll out in the next six months.

That includes changes like digital record keeping and moving workers over to the Mercy employment system.

Still, they don’t want to change too much.

“That is a well oiled machine and we don’t want to do anything to disrupt that patient care.”

The Mercy Clinic President adds doctors from Ortho will eventually start working some shifts in the emergency department.

And they’re looking for options to grow new Mercy services at the Ortho State-line Campus.

Ortho Four States employs around 200 people, all of whom were offered a job through Mercy.