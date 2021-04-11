Oronogo to replace severe weather sirens

ORONOGO, Mo. — One local city is replacing multiple severe weather sirens to better alert the community.

The City of Oronogo plans to replace three severe weather sirens over the coming years.

Finding parts for the city’s existing sirens is no longer a viable option, so new ones are needed.

With new developments in the “Jason’s Place Subdivision” Mayor, Tammy Talent, says this was a perfect time to upgrade.

Tammy Talent, Mayor of Oronogo, says, “We have very old sirens that we’ve had to replace and repair quite a bit, so we are just choosing to upgrade them. With the new developments coming in, we want to make sure that our new homes will be adequately covered.”

Each siren costs around $25,000.

Christ’s Church of Oronogo donated around $5,000 towards the project.