ORONOGO, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) – Oronogo Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Lucas Lowery was last seen Thursday, April 21st, walking away from his home heading southbound.

He was last seen wearing:

Light blue shirt

Light blue jeans with holes

Grey tennis shoes

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Oronogo Police Department at (417) 673-1916.