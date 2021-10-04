Oronogo Fire Department acquires new equipment designed to better handle motor vehicle accidents

ORONOGO, Mo. — The Oronogo Fire Department is now better equipped to respond to certain types of motor vehicle accidents.

The department used grant money to purchase nearly 20,000 dollars worth of vehicle stabilization equipment. Fire Chief Clay Arft says it will make it safer for first responders, as well as victims stuck inside cars or trucks, when it comes to extricating accident victims.

“Basically, all of them can be used on motor vehicle accidents when your vehicle flipped upside down, on it’s side and those vehicles are unstable and makes it unsafe for the fireman to work on and also the patients inside the vehicle, so these can be used to stabilize the vehicle and make it sturdier,” said Clay Arft, Oronogo Fire Chief.

The new equipment includes vehicle struts and jacks, as well as low and high pressure air bags.