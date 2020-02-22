Organizations working to bring health care to rural Bourbon County

UNIONTOWN, Ks. — A community collaboration in Bourbon County is working to bring a health care clinic to a small town.

Lynne O’Harah, District One Commissioner, Bourbon County, said, “It’s been kind of a journey for us.”

A journey to increase access to healthcare in rural Bourbon County–with talks starting nearly a year ago.

Mark Warren, Uniontown Ruritan Club Member, said, “About the possibility of starting a rural health clinic here in Uniontown.”

“It’s somethig that’s been lacking in our area for lots and lots of years, many years.”

“After discussions, we had 8 meetings it was decided then to go ahead and proceed.”

“It’s a voluntary type project, we’ve been doing fundraisers. It’s a community project that we want all communities involved in,” said O’Harah

After first opening, the clinic will be open two to three days a week.

“We were a little concerned in the western half of the county with our healthcare issue, with losing our hospital at Fort Scott with Mercy closing that we needed to be doing something for our people out on this end of the county,” said Warren.

The clinic will be housed in the old superintendent building.

They’ll make updates ensuring it’s suitable for providing health care.

“Making patient rooms out of existing rooms we have here. Getting water into all of the rooms so we have running water. Having an office area, a lab, where blood can be drawn, taken to the hospital.”

He also says with schools and a senior care facility nearby, this clinic will benefit the community in many ways.

“If they come to a facility that’s a lot closer than going miles out of their way and get the same services. It will be a very big benefit to them,” said O’Harah.