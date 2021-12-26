Organizations host a soup and sock event in Ewert Park

JOPLIN, Mo. — Several organizations are coming together to help the homeless population.

Sunday afternoon the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center, Blessings 360, Food Not Bombs, and other volunteers hosted a soup and sock event at Ewert Park.

The group fed more than 70 people and handed out several pairs of socks to each homeless person in Ewert park.

Freeman Health System donated more than 1,600 pairs of socks that were collected during October to the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center to help the homeless.

“A lot of people don’t realize how important socks are and the fact many of us just take them for granted. If your unhoused and you don’t have a way to wash your socks you may not be able to wash your socks. You may not be able to wear socks because you need to throw them away instead of washing them,” said Nanda Nunnelly, President of the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center.

“It’s really sad that there are so many homeless people in Joplin. There’s really no place for them to go. So they have to find a spot out in the open somewhere with some trees or bushes or whatever so they have a place to lay. We are helping to keep them warm.” said Anita Reeves, Minnie Hackney Community Service Center.

The center is hoping to hold an event like this every couple of months.