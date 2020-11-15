Organization making sure everyone stays warm this year

GALENA, Kan. — An organization is making sure everyone stays warm this winter.

This morning “Blessings Boutique” in Galena held a warm clothing giveaway.

They say families from all over the Four States have received clothing.

Saturday’s clothing giveaway helped more than fifty families.

Stacey Upton, Coordinator of Blessings Boutique, says, “If you need something we are here to help. There’s no boundaries, there’s no qualifications, there’s no paperwork needed. It doesn’t matter where you live it doesn’t matter how much you make if you need help we are here to help.”

Blessing’s Boutique holds a regular giveaway the first Friday of every month from 9 A.M. to Noon.

If you would like to donate or pick up clothes go here .

or can call Stacey Upton 417-317-1702