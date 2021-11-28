Organization is preserving the Freedom Silo

MONETT, Mo. — An organization is working to preserve a piece of art in downtown Monett.

“Monett Main Street” is adding a new roof to the Freedom silo, which is located on 7th Street and Front Street.

The 65 foot tall silo was dedicated in October 2020.

Along with the new roof they will be fixing some framing inside and enclose the cupola and add lighting inside that structure.

“It’s in the heartland of the United States and brings the true calling of what the United States really is. It has had an overwhelming response from people all over the Country. Not only have they commented on social media sites such as Facebook, but also as have driven here to see it,” said Thad Hood, Monett Main Street Member.

The new roof will be installed in a few weeks and will cost between $25,000 and $35,000.