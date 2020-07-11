Organization helps those with autism enjoy baseball

FOUR STATE AREA — After being told no, over and over again–he took things into his own hands.

The founder of Alternative Baseball now looking to make sure people just like him, have opportunities to thrive.

Taylor Duncan, Founder, Alternative Baseball, said, “Every person deserves the opportunity to play traditional baseball free of judgement and to be able to participate in the same environment as their typical peers.”

The Alternative Baseball organization helps teens and adults with autism and special needs to develop skills on the field.

“We accept everyone for who they are, encourage them to be the best they can be and instill confidence needed to fufill dreams in life on and off the baseball diamond.”

Duncan also has autism.

“I faced a lot of social stigmas from peers and coaches who placed limits of what one with autism can and cannot accomplish.”

So he took matters into his own hands–creating the organization in the Atlanta area in 2016.

“I’ve been able to break those barriers to provide this opportunity for others just like my like myself.”

So everyone, regardless of ability, can take a swing.

“We play straight by major league baseball rules, we only use wood bats, the only adaptation we have is the type of ball that we use to accommodate those of all skill levels from novice to professional.”

Currently, there’s 40 programs in 18 states and now Duncan’s hoping to bring alternative baseball to our area.

“Once we find that coach, manager, we need to find the volunteers, we’re always recruiting volunteers, even if it’s those that have never been around those with disabilities before. Just come and see what we’re all about.”

The organization is looking for a volunteer coach or manager, players, and volunteers to help start the program locally.

www.alternativebaseball.org