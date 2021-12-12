Organization gives out $10K in grants to 12 nonprofits

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Area United Way is giving back to 12 local nonprofits.

Earlier this month the united way gave away a $10,000 grant to 12 nonprofits serving Carthage and Barton County.

The money will go towards several projects including updating sinks at the CCS Early Learning Center in Webb City, and helping a nonprofit provide Christmas baskets.

“Together we all achieve greatness is our slogan for this year and that’s what we truly believe. Our community supports each other here in the Carthage area and Barton County. And together we do achieve greatness,” said Della Croft, Executive Director of the Carthage Area United Way.

The grant was paid for through donations to the United Way.

