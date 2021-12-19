Organization collecting items for families in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin organization is collecting items for families in need.

This afternoon “Food Not Bombs” and “Auntie Sal’s Emporium” held a solstice tea at Bookhouse Cinema.

The group was accepting winter weather supplies and canned goods for entry.

“Right now it’s a huge food insecurity. People are reaching out to us just for anything to get through the week. They’re not picky, they don’t care. We also do non contact drop offs,” said Jamie Hammond, Food Not Bombs organizer.

“This is all about breaking down some barriers and realizing that we are more alike than different. So events like this can build those bridges,” said Sally Stevens, Auntie Sal’s Emporium Owner and Food Not Bombs organizer.

You can drop off any donations to Food Not Bombs at Bookhouse Cinema, Joplin Avenue Coffee or Blackthorn Pizza & Pub.