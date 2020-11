PARSONS, Kan. — Skil Resource Offices in Parsons will be closed for the next few weeks.

The organization announced due to Covid-19 concerns, their Parsons location will be closed and will re-open on November 30.

This closure includes Skil’s Headquarters Office, its Assistive Technology Southeast Access Site and its K-Loan Office.

Skil’s branch offices in Chanute, Columbus, Fredonia, Independence, Pittsburg and Sedan remain open at this time.