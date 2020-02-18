Organization celebrates 50 years of helping Kansas communities

KANSAS — An organization in Kansas is celebrating 50 years of helping improve the state’s communities.

Anita Davolt, Chairman, Columbus Pride, said, “This park’s been here a long time and it’s just kind of fell a part. Nobody had done any upgrades and we chose it as one of our projects.”

Volunteers in Columbus are revitalizing Reeves Park thanks to a program called Kansas Pride.

Tom Pryor, Columbus City Council Member: “Kansas Pride has offered us first of all a resource of leadership. They’ve also offered us opportunities to apply for grants for funding.”

The program encourages making communities a better place to live and work.

Jan Stein, Co-Coordinator, Kansas Pride Program, said, “At the local level, those communities bring together groups of volunteers. Its’ residents, its’ business owners, its’ members of civic organizations, schools, churches, who are identifying those community needs and they’re the ones best equipped to do that.”

This year Kansas Pride is celebrating 50 years.

“Over 400 communities have participated in the program and we serve between 80 and 100 every year.”

It is a partnership of K-State Research and Extension, The Department of Commerce, Kansas Masons, and Kansas Pride, Incorporated.

“We provide them with opportunities to assess their community needs, and organize, and work with their city council and local entities to get those projects done.”

Christina Holmes, Cherokee Co. K-State Research & Extension, said, “We have an avid volunteer group and Kansas Pride has helped support that and that, providing resources and information to help improve our impact on a local level.”

“We came out and painted, we bought new equipment, and it just continues to steam roll. The more people notice it’s here, the more we’re doing,” said, Davolt.