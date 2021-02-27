Opportunity for Goodman kids who are wanting to play sports

GOODMAN, Mo. — There’s an opportunity for Goodman kids who are wanting to get into sports.

In the past, the ball parks recreation department had to cancel games due to covid-19 and the harsh winter weather, but they are in ‘full swing’ to get kids playing ball again.

Sign ups will begin February 27 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. and March 9 from 6 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.

The price to sign up is $25 per child and a birth certificate is required at registration.

Heith Lewis Recreation Director, says, “This is about the only thing we got to offer is you know the ball program for the kids to come out and play.”

Sign ups will be at the Goodman Community Center building and if you have any questions you can their office number at 417-434-7733.