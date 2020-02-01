Opportunities growing at Joplin Advanced Training and Technology Center

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s been more than three years since the Joplin Advanced Training and Technology Center first opened.

But there are still some individuals and employers who are unaware of the opportunities available in the Crowder College portion of the building.

Getting that word out was among the purposes of an open house held by Crowder today.

Dr. Glenn Coltharp says the number of programs and certificates offered through the facility in Joplin continues to increase with each passing semester.

And he says the school is always open to the needs of local employers.

Dr. Glenn Coltharp, Crowder College President, said, “We will work with industries to design training for their program either on an individual basis or an entire department.”

And as far as students are concerned, the vast majority of them are non-traditional.