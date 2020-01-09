Opportunities Day seeks to show students employment chances in Crawford County

PITTSBURG, Ks. — High school juniors and seniors in Pittsburg took a break from class to get a head start on planning for the future.

How is this career fair different from others?

Today was designed specifically for Crawford County students to see what options are available to them post graduation in their own community.

Many times, students look to bigger cities for big opportunities.

But today showed them, your next big opportunity could be right around the corner.

Mindy Cloninger, Chair, Opportunities Day 2020, said, “There’s a lot of things that they’re just no aware of that are happening in Crawford County, so this day is designed to expose them to those things.”

Students from across Crawford County filled the Overman Ballroom at Pittsburg State University.

“Today is Career Opportunities Day, it’s a career for high schoolers in the county.”

Cheyenne Schirk, Student, said, “Yeah, it’s definitely beneficial for people who don’t know what they want to do.”

Cheyenne Schirk says she’s happy members of the community are taking an interest in students’ future endeavors.

“It’s great that people actually care about what we want to do and making the next generation better.”

Schirk says today reaffirmed her plans for the future .

“I want to own a bakery so I want to go to culinary and business school.”

And she’s already networking and making connections to get her there.

“I talked to her a lot, she gave me all of her information, so I can know more about it and talk to her more.”

PSU has been hosting career opportunities day for more than 25 years.

Organizers say they we’re very pleased with the students response to all the opportunities available to them.

Organizers say they practically has to force students back on the bus because they were so engulfed in conversation with all the businesses and organizations.