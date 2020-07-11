Opioid overdoses down in Missouri

MISSOURI — There is finally some good news to report on the battle against opioid addiction.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says there’s been a drop in the number of fatal opioid overdoses in the show-me state.

But how does it look it the immediate Joplin area?

The number of deaths decreased in 2019 compared to 2018 by 3.4 percent.

It’s the first such decline since 2015.

But just the opposite is happening in the Joplin area.

Nathan Honeycutt, Clinical Supervisor, Ozark Center New Directions, said, “In our area unfortunately that has not been the case, in our area, Joplin Jasper County area there’s been a tremendous increase in overdose, both deaths and overdoses requiring hospitalization and medical attention.”

Honeycutt says the drugs are coming from the larger cities in Missouri and ending up in the Joplin area due to geography.

“With our location, it’s certainly increases the ability for distribution, so with I-44 and the old 71, now I-49, in creates a pretty good gateway to distribution, and so it’s not uncommon nor is it surprising tha tit is coming to this area because of that logistical benefit.”

Honeycutt says one of the contributing factors is drug users locally think they’re buying heroin, when in reality it’s actually fentanyl.

Fentanyl is many times stronger than heroin, leading to accidental overdoses.

“It’s ten, hundred times more potent than what you had with heroin, and so they think they have heroin so they use the amount they would have used with heroin but because it’s Fentanyl and that much more potent, it’s causing the overdose, then if you take Carfentanyl which is the next step up from that, your now talking about someone who’s taking on a hundred times more than more than what they had before.”

If you or a friend or loved one needs help kicking the opioid habit, theres a link to Ozark Center New Directions below.

https://www.freerehabcenters.org/details/ozark-center-new-directions