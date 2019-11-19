JOPLIN, Mo. — A host of Missouri and Kansas churches are working together to provide gifts for children.

It’s part of the annual operation Christmas Child Shoe Box Giveaway.

Forest Park Church at 7th and Rangeline is one of several collection sites for Joplin area churches.

It’s the 26th year for the event in which people from five different countries, including the U.S., package up items for underprivileged kids around the world.

Ellen Gibson, Joplin Area Team Coordinator said, “You choose if you want to pack for a boy or a girl and you select an age group, two to four, five to nine, or ten to fourteen and then you pack school supplies, hygiene items and small toys and just fill it up”

Gibson estimates that the Joplin site will collect about 16 thousand boxes over the next few days.

Then all of them from both states will be loaded onto four semi trucks a week from today and sent overseas to one of over 100 different countries.