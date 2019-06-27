“Operation call it quits” – robocall crackdown

(NBC News)— The Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on robocalls.

“Our message is simple: it’s time to call it quits,” Bureau of Consumer Protections Director Andrew Smith said Tuesday as he announced a collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies called “Operation Call It Quits.”

They’re taking targeted action against telemarketer operations responsible for more than one billion robocalls.

“We will never stem the tide until we prove we have the resolve and wherewithal to make offenders pay,” says Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.

Experts say you should hang up on any prerecorded sales pitch immediately, and avoid pressing buttons or speaking, which could confirm an active number and lead to more calls.

There are also blocking apps and tools from carriers that can lessen calls.