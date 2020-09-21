Opening weekend for a pumpkin patch in SE Kansas

FRONTENAC, Kan. — As many of us hold onto the last moments of summer, Fall is in full swing in Southeast Kansas.

This was opening weekend for Ol’ Yale Farms in Frontenac.

The pumpkin patch celebrates three years this year, and offers plenty of family fun.

New activities they are introducing include face painting, tye dying and hay rides.

With Saturday’s good visitor turnout, they are looking forward to welcoming plenty of families to the pumpkin patch this year.

Stephen Hipfl, Owner, Ol’ Yale Farms, says, “So far it’s dry and we’re off to a good start. And we’re excited this year, and we’re excited for everyone to come see our wonderful pumpkin patch.”

Ol’ yale Farms is located at 306 south 250th Street in Frontenac.

They will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. until November 1.