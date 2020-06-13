Opening day for local blueberry farm

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday marked opening day for a local blueberry farm.

The Robertson Family Farm welcomed in pickers for their first blueberry harvest of the season.

Due to coronavirus, the family pushed back their opening day about two weeks, but that didn’t stop pickers from stopping in.

They are looking forward to serving some larger than normal crowds.

Samantha Warren, Robertson Family Farm, says, “Oh, it’s been great. We’ve actually had to open up the gate a little bit early because we were clogging traffic out on the roads, so that’s always a good sign. So we’ve had a pretty steady stream of families in here [Saturday], so it’s been a good day.”

New measures are in place to make sure everyone can enjoy their time safely.

The farm will be open until about mid July.