Open House to be held in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. — An open house is slated for this upcoming Thursday aimed at gauging public interest on a Pittsburg Street Project.

The open house will be held on November 12 at Pittnaz Church, located at 816 East Quincy Street from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M., and consultants will discuss the East Quincy Street improvement project.

The East Quincy Project includes the reconstruction of East Quincy Street from Joplin Street to Rouse Street into a three-lane roadway with curb and gutter, an enclosed storm sewer and sidewalks on each side.

The project is anticipated to begin in 2022.

The city was awarded a $3.5 million cost-sharing grant from KDOT for the project.