Only a few days remain until MSSU’s President walks off campus for the last time

JOPLIN, Mo. — There are just a few days left until MSSU’s President walks off campus for the last time.

But Dr. Alan Marble says he’ll remember his time fondly.

Alan Marble never intended to work in higher education.

“A temporary job really – I thought I was headed to law school,” said Marble.

That turned into a long career at Crowder College ending as president – and a new opportunity at MSSU in 2013.

“It was a lot to learn. New Place, new people.”

There were enough of similarities to ease the transition to president of a four year university.

Dr. Marble says he’s leaving with a long list of good memories.

“Probably graduate programs are one, certainly the growth we’ve had in pre-med and biology majors as a result of KCU Med coming to town.”

Also construction on new buildings like Nixon Hall and renovations like Reynolds.

Marble adds he has several favorite spots on campus, but especially the Alumni Center.

“Not just the mansion, the fountain out front and if you go out back, there’s the pond.”

Marble is an alum himself, a first generation college graduate.

“My parents were smart but didn’t have the opportunity.”

He says there’s so much he’ll miss – but that he’s also looking forward to retirement.

“It’s a place that will always hold a place in my heart, and I think I’ll leave a little bit of my heart here too.”