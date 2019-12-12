Online or in the store? Shoppers express their preferences

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you haven’t finished, or even started, your Christmas shopping, you aren’t alone.

The question remains, will you do it in person, online, or a combination of both?

The National Retail Federation says online shopping hit an all time high during last year’s holiday season at just over 108 billion dollars, an increase of over 14% from the year before.

And there’s a good chance it will go even higher this year.

Mark Westfall is fine with that.

“Well I do a lot of on line shopping because I don’t like to deal with the crowds, I don’t like to deal with the traffic, I have been Shanghaied by my wife and that’s why I’m here today.”

While Jen Black feels just the opposite.

“I prefer to do my shopping in person because I like to touch and feel and very tangible shopper, I want to see it, I want to feel it, I want to know that it’s the right gift for the people I’m buying gifts for.”

And she doesn’t mind getting out with others doing the same thing, especially at smaller, locally owned and operated retailers.

“I think it’s fun, I think it’s fun to shop with other people, I’m an extrovert and so I gain energy by being out in the excitement and it’s fun to watch families together and people shopping for other people so I enjoy getting out this time of year.”

And even members of the same family have their own preferences, like Madison Morris and her aunt Lana Musche.

Madison said, “I use mostly online shopping cause it’s more efficient and I get things faster, I don’t have to leave the house and I can get exactly what I want.”

Lana said, “In person, because I just like to see the article.”