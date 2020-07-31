Online loan scam costs Joplin man thousands

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re applying for a loan to get some extra cash, the last thing you need to do is lose what’s already in the bank.

But that’s exactly what happened to a Joplin man.

James Gilliland wanted to help his daughter out by taking out a small loan.

So he filled out an application online with Highrise Loan.

Gilliland thought he’d done his homework, reading the contract and calling the company,

James Gilliland, Joplin, said, “Got a call back from a different number, which I googled first, because I’m very wary of those. It was Autin, TX which is their location so I called them back and started the process.”

It didn’t end well.

He says the company used the bank account number on the application to lock the account then drain his funds – a loss of $2,700.

And the timing couldn’t have been worse, coming just as Gilliland was paying bills on his car and insurance.

“Credit card payments – all got returned, so that’s how I spent the last week and a half with creditors trying to work out, until I can get back into my account and get another paycheck – it’s just been a nightmare.”

The Better Business Bureau suggests that if you apply for a loan through a website… Check look for a physical location.

Stephanie Garland, Better Bus. Bureau, said, “See if you can find an address then pull up on google maps and see if it’s a daycare, empty field, an empty lot.”

And verify the website address itself to see if it’s secure.

“The https if the s is not there, the website is not secure.”