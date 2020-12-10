Online holiday shopping increases risk of scams

JOPLIN, Mo. — The national retail federation estimates 60% of shoppers will get their holiday gifts online. But as that number continues to grow, so do the risks of getting caught in an online holiday scam.

A trip to the store is a common sight this time of year, but more and more shoppers are filling their Christmas list online. But more purchases can mean for changes to fall victim to online thieves.

John Motazedi, SNC2 Tech Group, said, “If you’re looking at bargains, be aware of who the source of those bargains are. Email, pop-ups promising bonuses, special pricing, etc.”

So be skeptical – make sure you’re getting what you’re paying for. Make sure to install all updates on your computer and phone for security patches. And how you pay is just as important as the purchase itself.

“If you use a credit card instead of a debit card – that’s obviously better, you have some protections using your credit card. And a cap limit on if anything is fraudulent.”

A hacked debit card could lead to an empty bank account. Also avoid auto-saving important information.

“Don’t let your browser save your passwords and CC info – I know that’s an easy function an easy timesaver – but that’s bad. make sure you’re keying in your cc each time.”

Stored information can be an easy target for hackers. Avoid shopping using public wi-fi and doublecheck your credit card bill to make sure all purchases are legitimate. And don’t forget the basics.

“Password, password, password – make sure you’re using a different password at each website.”