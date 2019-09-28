One24 Boutique collects children’s bandages to benefit pediatric cancer patients

A Southwest Missouri boutique is collecting children’s Bandaids to support kids diagnosed with cancer.

Neosho’s One24 Boutique Bandaid Drive was inspired by Will Wallace — a Seneca second grader currently at Children’s Mercy Cancer Center in Kansas City. At the hospital, Wallace was given bright and fun band aids from Noah’s Bandage Project to brighten his day after treatment.

Now, Wallace wants to join the effort and donate band aids to the project.

“This is awesome of him to want to give back to a project, even with him being so small,” explained Katlynn Bishop with the boutique. “He’s realized that someone’s given to him and he wants to give back as well. So, if we can bring a ton of band aids and put a smile on Will’s face and him being able to donate that back that is just a little piece that we can play in his donation.”

One24 Boutique is collecting band aid boxes until the end of this month. You can bring band aids to the shop or ship them to the store.

Every donated box will receive a five percent off coupon to the store.