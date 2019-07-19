One year since Duck Boat tragedy: statement from Sen. Roy Blunt

Senator Roy Blunt issued a statement about the tragedy at Table Rock Lake saying “….we remember the victims and pray for their families and loved ones. We are forever grateful for the first responders who answered the call that day.”

He went on to say “the Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board have had more than enough time to complete their investigations.”

Issue recommendations and implement new safety measures and Congress should be prepared to take any action necessary to keep people safe.

