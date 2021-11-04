“One Warm Coat Drive” launched at MSSU to help those in need this winter

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students, faculty and staff members at MSSU can keep people in need warm this winter without even leaving campus.

The 15th Annual Missouri Southern One Warm Coat Drive is now underway. The Golden Crest Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa on campus is hosting the event.

A total of 17 boxes like this one have been set up in most of the buildings on campus. Abbey Calcote says it’s her organization’s way of giving back to the community.

“I do it specifically because I like to help other people, I feel like some people are unfortunate and um especially living in Missouri, we have very strong winter cold winter temperatures um and so anyway to help out someone that’s in need I would love to, and I think that goes for everyone in ODK as well,” said Abbey Calcote, Member, Omicron Delta Kappa.

The clothing items, including, coats, gloves and hats, will be collected through November 29th and then taken to the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri as well as Watered Gardens.