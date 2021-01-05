One SWMO health department seeing positive covid-19 news

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri Health Department is reporting low covid-19 numbers and brings good news about the vaccine.

Barton County Health Department officials say they’re trending in the right direction. The county is seeing positive cases level out to 25 to 35 a week — and the first nursing home in the area is scheduled to get the vaccine.

Joel Dermott – Barton County Health Department Administrator, said, “Truman healthcare and rehab is scheduled to be receiving their vaccine this week for their residents, and it should be taking place I believe on the fifth.”

The nursing home will have enough doses to give all residents the vaccine but it is not mandatory.