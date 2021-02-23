One suspect in failed robbery still at large

News

by: Mike Olmstead

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — Two people are behind bars following a foiled burglary attempt in Cherokee County.

It happened Monday afternoon outside of a vacant home in Galena. 39-year Justin Merrill and 33-year old Lacey Powell – both of Baxter Springs – were taken into custody after a deputy noticed one of them attempting to cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle. A 3rd suspect came out of the home, saw the deputy, and then ran into a wooded area.

He has yet to be located – but officials say they do know who he is. Merrill and Powell are being held on allegations of burglary and theft. Powell also has outstanding warrants out of Baxter Springs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories