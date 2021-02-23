One suspect in failed robbery still at large

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — Two people are behind bars following a foiled burglary attempt in Cherokee County.

It happened Monday afternoon outside of a vacant home in Galena. 39-year Justin Merrill and 33-year old Lacey Powell – both of Baxter Springs – were taken into custody after a deputy noticed one of them attempting to cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle. A 3rd suspect came out of the home, saw the deputy, and then ran into a wooded area.

He has yet to be located – but officials say they do know who he is. Merrill and Powell are being held on allegations of burglary and theft. Powell also has outstanding warrants out of Baxter Springs.