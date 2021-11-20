One stop holiday shop is helping women dealing with addiction

JOPLIN, Mo. — A holiday shop that helps women dealing with addiction and abuse is expanding.

Saturday In His Hands Ministry held its fundraiser in a bigger church with the hopes of helping more women.

“We don’t take any type of government funding. So everything rent, utilities food transportation all of those things are provided by the women’s house,” said April O’Neal, Director of In His Hands Ministries.

Saturday morning In His Hands Ministry held its fourth annual “One Stop Holiday Shop” fundraiser at Joplin Family Worship Center.

38 vendors were in attendance selling a variety of home décor, arts, crafts and food.

The ministry gives women a safe place to stay and recover from addiction and abuse.

“I was a drug addict and I got set free. I just want people to know that are struggling with addiction is that there is a way out. It feels very hopeless and feels very dark and lonely but Jesus will give you a way out,” said O’Neal.

The organization has had 100 women come through the program and 14 graduate.

“They are in program for a year and that consists of staying clean staying financially stable. And they transition to God’s Resort and they do outpatient with me while they’re living with God’s Resort. And they do that for six weeks then they graduate at a year. It’s staying clean, sober, continuing to grow in the Lord. And being financially stable and being a functioning member of society,” said O’Neal.

The holiday shop is the Ministry’s biggest fundraiser of the year and helps provide everything the women need, before they become financially independent.

“Don’t be afraid to reach out. There are those of us here that are ready to help you and love on you and help you point in a direction. Even if it’s not a fit with us. We don’t turn anyone away without trying to place them or get them the help that they need. So don’t be afraid to ask for help.” said Samantha Williams, Event Coordinator.