One Stop Holiday Shop Benefit helps women dealing with hardships

JOPLIN, Mo. — A holiday market is working to help women facing abuse and addiction.

The Light Church in Joplin hosted their Second Annual One Stop Holiday Shop Benefit Saturday.

More than 30 small businesses and resturaunts filled the church building and parking lot to help the cause.

Vendors and shoppers donated three dollars to be a part of the event, and that money will go towards In His Hands, a discipleship house for women dealing with hardships.

Event coordinators say they are happy to see this year’s turn out be larger than the last.

April O’Neal, Director of In His Hands, says, “It’s really important to have the communities help and support. It touches my heart so much to know that people love and care about what we’re trying to do at the women’s house.”

O’Neal adds the event is a great way to promote small businesses ahead of the holiday season.

Attendees also had the opportunity to win prizes as well.