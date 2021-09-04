WALNUT, Kan. — One Southeast Kansas town braved the rain to celebrate a monumental occasion.

The city of Walnut, Kansas celebrated it’s 150th anniversary this weekend.

Everything kicked off with the city’s 5K fun run Saturday morning.

After the race the city gathered on Main Street to enjoy local vendors and food.

Families, businesses, state and county officials also marched in the festival’s annual parade.

Marena Kirkpatrick, Walnut Days Planning Committee, says, “It’s a huge accomplishment just to make sure that we all just come together, it’s just really pulling our community together and enjoying everybody’s company since it’s been some hard years and to make sure we honor the history of where we came from.”

Paul Schettler, Walnut Resident, says, “And a lot of people from out of town that had family here, they’d come back every year, just like the Fox’s over here they give out watermelons. None of them live here, but they come back every year and bring the watermelons.”

This year the committee behind the festival named Kathy Westhoff as the Grand Marshall of the parade.

Westhoff had been a major figure in the city before she lost her life to cancer earlier this year.