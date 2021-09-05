FRANKLIN, Kan. — One Southeast Kansas museum is breathing new life into a piece of the past.

This week the public has been getting their first look at the newly renovated miner’s home located at the Miner’s Hall Museum.

The earliest known record of the home was in 1908 after it was built by the Cherokee and Pittsburg Coal and Mining Company as a home for employees.

The building originally was in Frontenac, but was moved multiple times before making it’s way to the museum in Franklin in 2012.

The miner’s home features period artifacts from the mining era including an old fashioned ice box, stove and washing machine.

Linda Knoll, Miner’s House Renovations Committee, says, “The people who’ve come out, they go back in time, many of them remember some things that they remembered as young children and then they’re showing their children and grandchildren what it’s like to live in this decade, so we’re real excited about showing people the house.”

So far only the interior of the house has been renovated.

Exterior renovations are currently underway including cedar wood sidings, a new roof and installation of a chimney.

Officials hope to have those completed by the winter.