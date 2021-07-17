ERIE, Kan. — One Southeast Kansas community celebrated their biggest annual event over the past week.

Saturday, concluded the 148 annual Old Soldiers and Sailors Reunion, in Erie, Kansas.

The reunion holds the Guinness World Record, for the longest running annual tradition in the United States.

One of the main highlights was the annual parade which made it’s way down Main Street.

This year the theme of the parade honored past and present veterans.

Jack McGowen, Reunion Volunteer, says, “This is kind of a family reunion week, kids that have moved away always come back for reunion week and visit old friends, see how many of them got married, how many of them got kids, and how many of them didn’t and how many of them is already divorced.”

Each year during the reunion, the city hosts an annual bean feed for the community.

This year more than 1,200 pounds of bean were prepared.

Officials says it was all gone within half an hour.