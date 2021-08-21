PARSONS, Kan. — One Southeast Kansas church is giving back to those in need.

Care Cupboard Hygeine Pantry at First Baptist Church in Parsons held its first ever distribution Saturday morning.

Low-income individuals received laundry detergent, bar soap, toothpaste, shampoo and six rolls of toilet paper, along with a choice of three additional items ranging from diapers to conditioner and deodorant to shaving cream and razors.

Organizers say it’s important to help out with hygiene items because they aren’t covered by programs like food stamps or Snap.

Aquila Winchell, Pantry Board Member, says, “16 percent of the people in Labette County are at or below the poverty level, so we know that there’s a huge need and we want to help fill that.”

The hygiene pantry is held on the third Saturday of each month.