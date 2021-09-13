PITTSBURG, Kan. — One project for the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation is nearing completion, and the community is getting its first look.

This weekend was the soft opening for the city’s new splash pad in Schlanger Park.

The $325,000 project was funded through community donors and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

The splash pad was designed to have universal access so everyone in the community could enjoy it with or without a disability.

Kim Vogel, Director of Parks and Recreation, says, “Regardless of age or ability, we want to make sure that everybody has the opportunity for recreation in Pittsburg, and that’s really the mission of the ‘Everybody Plays’ committee, is to make sure we’re creating inclusive safe places.”

Charles Speed, Pittsburg Parent, says, “It brings the community together, and the kids play with each other, they go to school with each other, it’s just a fun time for the kids.”

An official grand opening for the splash pad is planned for May of next year.

The new splash pad will be open six days a week until September 26 before it will close for the season.

Hours can be found on the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

We have a link to it here