PITTSBURG, Kan. — One Pittsburg Dance studio takes the stage as Covid-19 restrictions relax.

Pittsburg Ballet held their first indoor performance Sunday afternoon in Memorial Auditorium.

This was a big milestone for the ballet school, which was founded three months prior to the pandemic.

It made things difficult for Owner, Yana Feldman — who pivoted to online and outside performances for the school.

Feldman hopes this performance will help give her some direction of where to take the school next.

Yana Feldman, Pittsburg Ballet Owner, says, “There’s no doubt that we’ll do more in the future, but this is a good measure of seeing where we are and where we need to continue growing and what the parents liked or didn’t like, what the audience enjoys or doesn’t enjoy.”

Over the next few months, the school will be starting up it’s summer programs before picking up in the fall.

