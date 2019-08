JOPLIN, Mo.– Joplin police are on scene Monday night after a report of gun shots.

A person has been taken to the hospital, authorities believe the injuries are non-life threatening.

It all happened around 11:00 P.M. in the area of 1214 South Connor Ave.

Joplin police are on scene now working to figure out what happened.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.