One person missing after boat explosion on Lake of the Ozarks

by: KOLR

Courtesy of KOLR

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KOLR) – Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed an explosion on Lake of the Ozark.

MSHP’s Troop F confirmed the following information via Twitter on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

  • There were four people aboard the boat.
  • All but one of those people have been accounted for.
  • Three injuries were reported to investigators.
  • Multiple agencies are still looking for that missing boater.

Troopers are asking for people on the lake to reduce wake when boating near the area of 1 mm on Glaize Arm, where the explosion reportedly happened.

