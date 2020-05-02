One person missing after boat explosion on Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KOLR) – Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed an explosion on Lake of the Ozark.
MSHP’s Troop F confirmed the following information via Twitter on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
- There were four people aboard the boat.
- All but one of those people have been accounted for.
- Three injuries were reported to investigators.
- Multiple agencies are still looking for that missing boater.
Troopers are asking for people on the lake to reduce wake when boating near the area of 1 mm on Glaize Arm, where the explosion reportedly happened.