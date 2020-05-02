One person missing after boat explosion on Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KOLR) – Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed an explosion on Lake of the Ozark.

MSHP’s Troop F confirmed the following information via Twitter on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

There were four people aboard the boat.

All but one of those people have been accounted for.

Three injuries were reported to investigators.

Multiple agencies are still looking for that missing boater.

Troopers are asking for people on the lake to reduce wake when boating near the area of 1 mm on Glaize Arm, where the explosion reportedly happened.