One person killed after storms cause tree to fall onto home in rural Butler, Missouri

BUTLER, Mo. (WDAF) — One person is dead after storms rolled through parts of Missouri Monday morning and caused a tree to fall onto a home in rural Butler, Missouri.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was reported around 10:30 a.m.

Deputies along with the Butler Fire Department, Amsterdam Fire and the Bates County EMS responded to the scene.

Additional equipment was requested from chainsaws to a large excavator. Sutton Construction Company of Butler responded with an excavator to help in the rescue efforts.

Unfortunately the incident resulted in one death.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.