JOPLIN, Mo. — One person is dead and another is injured after a two-car crash in Joplin this morning.
Joplin Police were called to 1800 North Main Street around 6:40 for a wreck with injuries.
Two vehicles had crashed head-on.
One driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
And the other driver involved was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
JPD’s Major Crash Team is continuing to investigate the incident.
More details will be provided as they become available on fourstateshomepage.com.