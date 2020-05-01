JOPLIN, Mo. — One person is dead and another is injured after a two-car crash in Joplin this morning.

Joplin Police were called to 1800 North Main Street around 6:40 for a wreck with injuries.

Two vehicles had crashed head-on.

One driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

And the other driver involved was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

JPD’s Major Crash Team is continuing to investigate the incident.

More details will be provided as they become available on fourstateshomepage.com.