JOPLIN, Mo. — At least one person has died in a crash in Joplin Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 1:00 pm on North Main Street in Joplin, just north of Ozark Christian College.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a SUV.

The Joplin Police Department confirms the Major Crash Team was dispatched to investigate a motorcycle fatality crash.

The roadway was closed for around 4 hours.

No names are being released at this time.