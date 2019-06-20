Man Dies After Crash on I-44

—UPDATE—

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the driver of the tanker truck as 47-year-old Robert Horton, of Diamond.

Horton was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the other semi and a passenger in one of the vehicles were both transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This is Troop D’s 43rd fatality of the year.

Around seven, a tanker truck heading west near mile marker 14 crossed the median, breaking through the guard cables running into oncoming traffic. The truck crashed with another semi causing the second tractor trailer to turn on its side. The tanker also hit a pick-up truck with an attached trailer and a small SUV before catching fire.

Emergency crews quickly worked to put out the flames.

Road closed due to VEHICLE CRASH I-44 Eastbound (JASPER County)

Impact reported at 07:12 PM on 06/20/2019. Closure estimated to last 7 hour(s).

NOTE: I-44 EB CLOSED PAST EXIT 13 PRIGMOR AVE JOPLIN AT MM 14.0 USE ALT ROUTE (-94391471,37073343)

