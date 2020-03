JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — One person is dead in a crash on 20th Street in Joplin Friday night.

Crews responded to the single-vehicle crash shortly before 9:30 pm.

Joplin Police tell us the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was treated for minor injuries.

The crash happened near 20th and Delaware and shut down 20th street for a short time.