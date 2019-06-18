One person dead, another injured, third person in custody in Newton County shooting

One person is dead, another injured, and a third person in custody following a shooting in Newton County.

Earlier Monday, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting at 8571 Eloise Lane.

Deputies found a female, 32, dead from a gunshot wound. Her identity is not being released until next of kin is notified. They also found Chris Lamb, 35, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital. Authorities took at male, 58, into custody in connection to the incident. He was also treated for a gunshot wound. Investigators believe this started as a dispute over a custody issue.

“There were witnesses, to the incident and all the witnesses seem to be in agreement to how it happened, so we will be bringing charges against the 58-year-old white male,” says Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings.

The investigation is ongoing.

Jennings expects to release more information into the incident Tuesday morning.

