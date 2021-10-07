One of three defendants pleads guilty in Lamar murder case

LAMAR, Mo. — It’s a guilty plea for a southwest Missouri man in relation to a 2020 Lamar murder case.

28-year-old Lane Bronson pled guilty to 2nd Degree Murder for the shooting death of 51-year-old Terry Harless.

Back on July 13, 2020, Harless’ body was found in the early morning hours at a home in the 700 block of Broadway in Lamar.

Bronson is one of three defendants charged in the murder.

Davis Morris and Tre Ackerson are also facing charges in the case.

Bronson’s sentencing is scheduled for December 17th.